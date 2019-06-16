Local Anytime Fitness Blasted For This Fat-Shaming Promotional Email

According to Fox News, a woman was “horrified” to receive an email from the gym that urged her to “pinch” and “grab” her body’s love-handles to shame her into joining the gym just in time to get her summer bikini bod going.

“I…am horrified by this promotional email from @AnytimeFitness,” said Mora Reinka on Twitter. “I just don’t even know where to begin.”

Reinka shared the email earlier this week, titled “Be comfortable in your skin this summer.” Her post has since gone viral with 1,300 likes and 260 comments.View image on Twitter

I…am horrified by this promotional email from @AnytimeFitness. I just don’t even know where to begin pic.twitter.com/6DOBq9sfiI — Mora Reinka (@MoraReinka) June 12, 2019

“Mora, I need you to do me a favor,” the email began. “Think about the warm days of summer ahead. Warm summer night breezes. Lake or beach time. Seeing family (the ones you like). Spending more time with the kiddos (also the ones you like.). Listening to music. Shorts, bathing suits, flip flips. The smell of suntan lotion.” – READ MORE