Africans coming across southern border have ‘rolls of $100 bills’

The “poor huddled masses” coming across the southern border may not be so poor after all.

Swiss journalist Urs Gehriger recently visited African migrants who breached the border and hung out on the streets of San Antonio, Texas, waiting to go elsewhere in the country, and he met hostility from people who didn’t want to share details about their experiences, conflicted each other, and had rolls of $100 bills.

In a recording played on Fox News, Gehriger asks a migrant from Congo how she got to America.

She refused to say.

“We are here now in the United States. Why do you ask about Ecuador?” a woman said, referring to the reported country they passed through. – READ MORE