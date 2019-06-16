Bill De Blasio: Trump Saying He Would Listen To Foreign Government Dirt On Opponent is ‘Openly Treasonous’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday criticized President Donald Trump’s statement that he would listen to opposition research about an opponent from a foreign country.

De Blasio, who is trying to run for president in a crowded Democratic field, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts that Trump’s acceptance of foreign information was “openly treasonous.”

The Associated Press reported de Blasio said Trump’s comments were “the last straw,” and that Congress should open an impeachment inquiry. He claimed Trump’s answer to a question from ABC amounted to an open invitation for foreign government “interference in our election.”

De Blasio is struggling to even register in may Democrat primary polls. He currently is tied for last in the Real Clear Politics polling average — at 0.3% — with Reps. John Delaney of Maryland, Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Eric Swalwell of California, and new-age author and activist Marianne Williamson. – READ MORE