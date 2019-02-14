Ilhan Omar Says She’s Fully Reformed: ‘I Learned’ How Antisemitism Hurts, Unlike Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-mn) On Wednesday Morning Hit Back At President Donald Trump’s Call For The Minnesota Democrat To Resign For Tweeting Anti-semitic Troupes, Accusing The President Of Trafficking In “hate” His “whole Life.”
“Hi @realDonaldTrump- You have trafficked in hate your whole life—against Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people and more. I learned from people impacted by my words. When will you?” Omar tweeted in response to a video of the president describing her apology for her anti-Semitic remarks as “lame.”
Speaking to reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting at the White House, President Trump called the freshman congresswoman to resign from the House Foreign Affairs Committee or from Congress as a whole. “Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress. And Congressman Omar, it’s terrible what she said and I think she should either resign from Congress or she should certainly resign from the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” the president said. “What she said is so deep-seated in her heart that her lame apology, that’s what it was, it was lame and she didn’t mean a word of it, was just not appropriate.”
"I think she should resign from Congress frankly, but at a minimum, she shouldn't be on committees, certainly that committee," he added.