Ilhan Omar Says She’s Fully Reformed: ‘I Learned’ How Antisemitism Hurts, Unlike Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-mn) On Wednesday Morning Hit Back At President Donald Trump’s Call For The Minnesota Democrat To Resign For Tweeting Anti-semitic Troupes, Accusing The President Of Trafficking In “hate” His “whole Life.”

“Hi @realDonaldTrump- You have trafficked in hate your whole life—against Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people and more. I learned from people impacted by my words. When will you?” Omar tweeted in response to a video of the president describing her apology for her anti-Semitic remarks as “lame.”

Hi @realDonaldTrump– You have trafficked in hate your whole life—against Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people and more. I learned from people impacted by my words. When will you? https://t.co/EqqTyjkiNE — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 13, 2019