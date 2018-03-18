Politics Security
Little Marco: FBI’s Disgraced McCabe Deserved Pension
Marco Rubio.
The mere name espouses weakness.
Little Marco.
When it comes to disappointing a conservative electorate, Little Marco seldom disappoints.
EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress‘ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the weekend.” #MTP
WATCH: https://t.co/GHncsuKsIp pic.twitter.com/AqVoUXsyfE
— NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) March 18, 2018
