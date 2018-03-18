Politics
FBI Agents Association Set Fire to the McCabe Firing with Epic Non-Statement
So, what did the FBI Agents Association have to say about McCabe’s firing? Not a whole lot of anything.
““FBI Special Agents put their lives on the line every day to defend our country from criminal and national security threats,” a statement from FBIAA President Thomas O’Connor said.
“FBI Special Agents put their lives on the line every day to defend our country from criminal and national security threats.”
“Since its founding, the FBIAA has worked in cooperation with the Bureau and with Congress to develop personnel procedures that simultaneously guarantee the professionalism of the FBI and the rights of Special Agents.”
“While the FBIAA does not comment on personnel matters, the Association remains fully committed to ensuring that every FBIAA member is provided appropriate procedural protections. The FBIAA also strongly believes that personnel decisions should never be politicized.”
