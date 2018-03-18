It Begins: Florida Resident’s Firearms, Ammunition Confiscated Under Gun Control Law

The first firearm seizure has occurred under a controversial new firearms measure enacted by Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the order was issued Friday by a Broward County judge.

“Four firearms and 267 rounds of ammunition were ordered removed from a 56-year-old Lighthouse Point man who was determined to be a potential risk to himself or others,” the Sentinel reported.

“The guns and ammunition have been temporarily removed from the man under the state’s new ‘risk protection’ law, which is also sometimes called ‘red flag’ legislation, Lighthouse Point City Attorney Michael Cirullo confirmed,” the paper continued.

“The man was also taken to a hospital for involuntary psychiatric treatment under the state’s Baker Act. But the civil ruling removing his access to guns and ammunition was granted under the new legislation — which permits confiscating guns from people who have not been committed but are deemed a potential risk to themselves or others, according to the order signed by Broward’s Chief Judge Jack Tuter.”

According to Breitbart, the provision is part of a new $400 million law signed by Gov. Scott earlier this month. – READ MORE

