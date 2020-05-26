LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 5.26.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

The CDC Just Gave Us the Biggest Reason to End the Coronavirus Lockdowns – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nows estimates that 35 percent of coronavirus infections are asymptomatic

But, before I got to that, I should note that back in March, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated a 3.4 percent fatality rate and Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated that the fatality rate of the coronavirus was about 2 percent. – read more

Washington State Loses “Hundreds Of Millions” To Nigerian Unemployment Claims Fraud Scheme – Just when you thought the world has reached a level of peak absurdity, the Nigerian scheme makes a grand reappearance.

Washington state officials admitted losing “hundreds of millions of dollars” to an international fraud scheme, originating out of Nigeria, that robbed the state’s unemployment insurance system and could mean even longer delays for thousands of jobless workers still waiting for legitimate benefits. – READ MORE

Nobel Prize-winning scientist explains why COVID lockdowns may have cost more lives than they saved – Stanford School of Medicine Professor Michael Levitt, who won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, says the strict lockdown measures imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic may have cost more lives than they saved.

“I think lockdown saved no lives,” Levitt said on Saturday, The Telegraph reported. – READ MORE

Ignoring Warnings, Mich. AG Sued to RAISE Lake Level Ahead of Dam Break—to Protect Mussels – In her ongoing audition to be Joe Biden’s veep pick, Michigan Governess Gretchen Whitmer all but convicted a private dam owner for the disastrous floods that struck the middle of the state last Wednesday.

However, it wasn’t the dam company that was trying to save a few clams—it was Whitmer’s radical attorney general, Dana Nessel. – READ MORE

Oxford epidemiologist on COVID-19 lockdowns: ‘We might have done better by doing nothing at all’ – During an interview on UnHerd, Sunetra Gupta, professor of theoretical epidemiology at Oxford, said the virus is on its way out in the United Kingdom, and the true infection fatality rate is likely extremely low.

“I think the epidemic has largely come and is on its way out in this country so I think it would definitely be less than 1 in 1,000 (0.1%) and probably closer to 1 in 10,000 (0.01%),” Gupta said. – READ MORE

Hollywood producer arrested for stealing $1.7M in COVID-19 relief funds, embezzling $25M for Beverly Hills mansion – The U.S. Department of Justice, the Security and Exchange Committee, and the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced fraud charges against former Hollywood executive producer William Sadleir on Friday. Sadlier allegedly stole $1.7 million in funds meant for coronavirus relief and swindled $25 million from an investor.

Sadleir, the founder and former chairman of Los Angeles-based film production company Aviron Pictures, reportedly lied on applications to get $1.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds from the federal government, according to the Department of Justice. – READ MORE