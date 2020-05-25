Rapper P. Diddy Rips Democrat Joe Biden Over Racist ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment

Rapper Sean Combs, commonly known as P. Diddy, slammed Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday over the former vice president’s remarks that were widely deemed to be racist.

In an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Biden said, without being asked a question, “I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

To Whom It May Concern: It’s called, Black Leverage. #BlackVoteAintFree — Diddy (@Diddy) May 22, 2020

Combs tweeted out the video of Biden making the widely condemned remarks, saying, “Aye bruh @JoeBiden I already told you the #BlackVoteAintFree” – READ MORE

