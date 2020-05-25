Nobel Prize-winning scientist explains why COVID lockdowns may have cost more lives than they saved

Stanford School of Medicine Professor Michael Levitt, who won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, says the strict lockdown measures imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic may have cost more lives than they saved.

“I think lockdown saved no lives,” Levitt said on Saturday, The Telegraph reported.

“I think it may have cost lives. It will have saved a few road accident lives, things like that, but social damage — domestic abuse, divorces, alcoholism — has been extreme. And then you have those who were not treated for other conditions,” he explained.

Levitt correctly predicted the scale of the pandemic, which most models, such as the widely publicized model from Imperial College, grossly overestimated. Those overestimations resulted in unnecessary “panic,” Levitt said.

“I think that the real virus was the panic virus,” Levitt said. “For reasons that were not clear to me, I think the leaders panicked and the people panicked and I think there was a huge lack of discussion.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --