LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 8.27.20

UK Govt Scientist Admits Lockdown Was A “Monumental Mistake On A Global Scale” – A scientific advisor to the UK government says the coronavirus lockdown was a “panic measure” and a “monumental mistake on a global scale.”

Infectious diseases expert and University of Edinburgh professor Mark Woolhouse acknowledged that the decision to lockdown in March was a “crude measure” that was enacted because “we couldn’t think of anything better to do.” – READ MORE

“Get On With Your Lives!” – Oxford Professor Says “People Have Become Overly Frightened” Of COVID-19 – Now, Carl Heneghan, a professor of Evidence-based medicine at Oxford University, is calling for the government to intervene and “proactively reassure” his young students that the coronavirus won’t kill them if they contract it.

He said exaggerated fears of the virus have led to “people going about their daily lives misunderstanding and overestimating their risk,” something with which many Americans can probably empathize. – READ MORE

“This Isn’t The Kenosha I Know” – Local Law Enforcement Believe Rioters Fueling Wisconsin Violence Travel From Chicago – By now, conservatives across the US understand that most of the violence being caused in the aftermath of these police shootings isn’t organized by locals, but rather by bands of traveling activists who live in nearby metropolises. In the Midwest, that’s Chicago, a hub of racial activism since Bernie Sanders went to school there back in the 1960s. Some might be coming from Milwaukee as well.

Just like we saw in New York City, many of the looters and people there committing acts of vandalism and violence are drawn from Chicago and other nearby areas. – READ MORE

Mayor Wheeler Allows Portland to Burn Because In His Opinion It Had ‘Nothing to Lose’ – Like many of America’s mayors, Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler has been exposed as the wrong person in the wrong place at the wrong time. He is not cool under fire. He is not the man or woman you want in the foxhole with you when it gets real. He is not a leader. His judgement has proven to be far short of what’s needed in a time of crisis. – READ MORE

Portland Businesses Leave Due To ‘Lawlessness Endorsed By Mayor’ – All it took was nearly three months of often-riotous protests in Portland for business owners to pull out of the city or relocate outside its central district, according to local station KOIN (via Fox Business).

In a letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Portland City Council, the Downtown Development Group said that the exodus of companies wasn’t related to the Black Lives Matter movement – “but does have most everything to do with the lawlessness you are endorsing downtown.” – READ MORE

De Blasio’s ‘Utopia’? Quarter-Mile Food-Bank Line Spotted In Queens – Three weeks into a fiscal cliff, a large food bank line emerged on Saturday (Aug. 22) in Queens, a New York City borough, stretching for nearly a quarter-mile down the street.

With each passing day, the failure of Congress and the Trump administration to agree on the next round of stimulus exerts more and more pressure on consumers, who now derive a quarter of all personal income from the government. – READ MORE

Gov. Cuomo Mulls Ending Outdoor Dining As NYC Restaurants’ Frustrations Grow –New York City’s restaurants may be forced to return to only takeout and delivery in the fall to stall a second wave of coronavirus cases, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters on a conference call Wednesday, CNBC reports.

Cuomo claimed that New York City’s restaurants have “a much bigger problem” with lack of compliance with COVID-19 restrictions than in surrounding areas, though that assertion has been disputed. Unlike other parts of the state, the city’s restaurants have not been allowed to return to reduced-capacity indoor dining. – READ MORE

Columbia Journalism Review Explains How The Gates Foundation Manipulates The Media Narrative – Most of the feature stories published by the Columbia Journalism Review, a mostly-digital biannual “magazine” published and edited by the Columbia School of Journalism and its staff, is sanctimonious media naval-gazing filtered through a lens of cryptomarxist propaganda, written by a seemingly endless procession of washed-up magazine writers.

But every once in a while, just like the NYT, Washington Post and CNN, even CJR gets it (mostly) right. And fortunately for us, one of those days arrived earlier this month, when the website published this insightful piece outlining the influence of the Gates Foundation on the media that covers it. – READ MORE

