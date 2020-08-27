“Get On With Your Lives!” – Oxford Professor Says “People Have Become Overly Frightened” Of COVID-19

Now, Carl Heneghan, a professor of Evidence-based medicine at Oxford University, is calling for the government to intervene and “proactively reassure” his young students that the coronavirus won’t kill them if they contract it.

He said exaggerated fears of the virus have led to “people going about their daily lives misunderstanding and overestimating their risk,” something with which many Americans can probably empathize.

(…)

Heneghan’s work ‘reframing’ how COVID-19 deaths are counted could eventually lead to the world seeing far fewer deaths than were actually reported (while many still went uncounted). But as we’ve come to understand how to treat COVID-19 more effectively, society hasn’t recalibrated its fear of the virus.

“We reset how we calculate the death rates. We now need to reset how we communicate the risks of the virus.”

“I am concerned people have become overly frightened and throughout this pandemic, the fear instilled in people has been a real problem.”

“Many people misunderstand and overestimate their risk of Covid. This uncertainty is leaving them highly anxious and affecting schools, offices and how we go about our daily lives. The government needs to intervene to explain to people their true risks.” – READ MORE

