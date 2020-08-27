‘I Was Shot Because of This Kind of Unhinged Rhetoric;’ Steve Scalise Says of Pelosi Attack

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress “domestic enemies” to the Constitution. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) called out the heinous remark, recalling the 2017 shooting that nearly took his life.

“Disgusting: Nancy Pelosi just called Republicans ‘domestic enemies.’ I was shot because of this kind of unhinged rhetoric,” Scalise tweeted. “Where’s the media outrage?”

Pelosi did indeed condemn Republicans as “domestic enemies.” She joined MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin on Monday to claim that Trump’s warnings about vote by mail are an attempt to prevent people from voting in November. She said his goal is “to scare people from voting.”

"We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States," Pelosi declared.

