LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 6.5.20

Epidemiologist Who Triggered Worldwide Lockdowns Admits: Without Instituting Full Lockdown, Sweden Essentially Getting Same Effect – On Tuesday, Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, whose bleak projections of future deaths from COVID-19 influenced governments around the world to institute massive lockdowns, admitted of Sweden, which did not institute harsh lockdowns, “It is interesting that adopting a policy which is short of a full lockdown – they have closed secondary schools and universities and there is a significant amount of social distancing, but it’s not a full lockdown – they have got quite a long way to the same effect.”

Speaking before a House of Lords Science and Technology Committee, the man who half a million Britons could die from Covid-19 spoke of Sweden, whose 436 people per million mortality rate from the coronavirus is significantly lower than the UK’s 575 people per million. The Daily Mail noted, “As well as fewer deaths, Sweden’s GDP actually grew in the first quarter of 2020, suggesting it might avoid the worst of the economic fallout from the crisis – READ MORE

Drew Brees Caves, Asks For ‘Forgiveness’ For Saying Americans Should Respect The Flag – On Wednesday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reaffirmed his stance that Americans should not disrespect our flag. By Thursday, amid massive backlash, including from fellow athletes, the embattled quarterback was issuing an apology for his racially “insensitive” comments.

“A lot of people expect that we will see players kneeling again if and when the NFL season starts,” Yahoo Finance Editor-at-Large Daniel Roberts told Brees during the interview. “I’m curious how you think the NFL will and should respond to that. And of course, you’re such a leader in the league – what is your responsibility as a leader in times like this for the rest of your teammates and players in the league?” – READ MORE

Jobless claims, total unemployment level worse than expected – Filings for unemployment insurance claims totaled 1.877 million last week in a sign that the worst is over for the coronavirus-related jobs crisis but that the level of unemployment remains stubbornly high.

This was the first time the government’s weekly jobless claims report came under 2 million since the week ended March 14. – READ MORE

Looters break into a Philly gun store overnight — and are surprised to meet the owner armed with an M4 rifle – A group of would-be looters attempted to break into a gun store in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, and one of them was killed by the owner who happened to be spending the night inside to protect his business, WCAU-TV reported.

The owner of the Firing Line Inc. gun store knew that people had tried to break into his store over the past few nights, so he decided to stay the night in the store and monitor the surveillance cameras. – READ MORE

Mayor Lightfoot Pleads With Walmart, Other Retailers To Not Abandon Chicago –Mayor Lightfoot said she’s hopeful major retailers will reopen the Chicago stores that were looted or otherwise damaged during protests surrounding George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota. But, she’s unsure of one of the biggest.

Mayor Lightfoot said she was on a conference call with Walmart and other major retailers that had stores looted or heavily damaged during the unrest in Chicago. She said she pleaded with them to not abandon Chicago. – READ MORE

Rioter Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Shooting At Minneapolis Police – A St. Paul man has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder for shooting at police officers amidst riots and protests Saturday night, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Tuesday.

Jaleel Stallings, 27, was also charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, and three other charges for firing multiple shots at SWAT officers during riots on May 30 in Minneapolis. He is scheduled to make his first appearance June 3. Prosecutors are seeking $500,000 in bail. – READ MORE

Authorities reportedly probing possible terror link in NYPD officer attack – Authorities are investigating whether the stabbing of an NYPD cop in Brooklyn was a terror-inspired assault by an immigrant from the Balkans, law-enforcement sources told The Post on Thursday.

The suspect — who sources identified as Dzenan Camovic — posted anti-police writing on social media, sources said. – READ MORE

Dem AG: Letting America Burn Is the Path to Growth – Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey (D.) on Tuesday refused to denounce the violent riots occurring nationwide, likening them to the purifying effects of a forest fire.

“Yes, America is burning, but that’s how forests grow,” Healey said in a speech delivered to the Boston Chamber of Commerce. – READ MORE

CNN: White Children “Don’t Deserve Innocence” – CNN gave airtime to an ‘anti-racist activist’ who suggested that white children should not be allowed to have an ‘innocent’ childhood, but rather be made to feel guilty about their ‘white privilege’ at an early age.

CNN host Poppy Harlow cited a letter sent to her from a school directing white parents how to teach their kids about their ‘white privilege’, and asked Tim Wise “When should parents do this with their kids and how?” – READ MORE