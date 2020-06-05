Drew Brees Caves, Asks For ‘Forgiveness’ For Saying Americans Should Respect The Flag

On Wednesday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reaffirmed his stance that Americans should not disrespect our flag. By Thursday, amid massive backlash, including from fellow athletes, the embattled quarterback was issuing an apology for his racially “insensitive” comments.

“A lot of people expect that we will see players kneeling again if and when the NFL season starts,” Yahoo Finance Editor-at-Large Daniel Roberts told Brees during the interview. “I’m curious how you think the NFL will and should respond to that. And of course, you’re such a leader in the league – what is your responsibility as a leader in times like this for the rest of your teammates and players in the league?”

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America, or our country,” Brees responded. “Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers who fought for this country during WWII – one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps – both risking their lives to protect our country, and to try to make our country and this world a better place.”

Brees was quickly pummeled by activists, professional athletes, and members of the media for his mainstream opinion, shared by millions of Americans. The QB, who constantly gives back to his community and donated $5 million to coronavirus-related efforts in March to Louisiana (the state with the second-highest black population), was smeared as racially insensitive, or worse. – READ MORE

