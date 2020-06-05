Authorities reportedly probing possible terror link in NYPD officer attack

Authorities are investigating whether the stabbing of an NYPD cop in Brooklyn was a terror-inspired assault by an immigrant from the Balkans, law-enforcement sources told The Post on Thursday.

The suspect — who sources identified as Dzenan Camovic — posted anti-police writing on social media, sources said.

A senior law enforcement source said that Camovic’s “family may have nexus to terrorism.”

Sources also said that that anti-terror investigators weren’t familiar with Camovic, but that he’d been in contact with other people with whom investigators were familiar.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during his daily press briefing, called the attack “intolerable.”

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has joined the investigation into the stabbing. The feds arrived early Thursday at the suspect’s Flatbush apartment building. – READ MORE

