LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 6.26.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Bombshell Penn State study shows 80 times more infections existing in March than the official count – During a Senate Homeland Security Committee remote hearing on May 6, one of the witnesses, Dr. David Katz, commenting about the lockdown in late March, said, “We may have closed the barn door after all of the horses were out.” A new study of hard data demonstrates that those horses left long before the shutdown and shows just how illogical the lockdown was when it was implemented. It also shows that this virus is much more widespread and less deadly than we thought, yet the “experts” refuse to rethink their approach in light of new information.

We didn’t start testing for COVID-19 until March, and testing didn’t ramp up in earnest until a month or two later in most parts of the country. How many cases already existed when the panic set in during mid-March? According to a peer-reviewed study by Penn State, “the number of early COVID-19 cases in the U.S. may have been more than 80 times greater and doubled nearly twice as fast as originally believed.” – READ MORE

Supreme Court hands Trump administration win on deportation powers – The Supreme Court ruled Thursday for the Trump administration in a key immigration case, determining that a federal law limiting an asylum applicant’s ability to appeal a determination that he lacked a credible fear of persecution from his home country does not violate the Constitution.

The ruling means the administration can deport some people seeking asylum without allowing them to make their case to a federal judge. The 7-2 ruling applies to those who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation. – READ MORE

Black Lives Matter leader states if US ‘doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system’ – Greater New York Black Lives Matter president Hawk Newsome joined “The Story” Wednesday to discuss the direction of the movement in the wake of George Floyd‘s death in police custody and the subsequent demonstrations across the country, many of which have sparked destruction and violence.

“You … have said that violence is sometimes necessary in these situations,” host Martha MacCallum told Newsome. “What exactly is it that you hope to achieve through violence?” – READ MORE

Beware: The Woke Mob Is Targeting You Next, Small-Town America – Woke mobs are coming for you if you are an elected official with conservative values. In cities and towns all across America, organized and well-funded protest groups have begun attacking city councilors, mayors, county commissioners, and members of school boards. It’s not just the big cities. Increasingly, small towns have faced similar harassment. The woke mob has targeted local elected officials for the sin of not being sufficiently woke. Its goal appears to be to intimidate conservatives from getting involved at any level of government. It also appears that the mob efforts are expanding faster than anyone realizes.

Here in Oregon, the small, rural, conservative-leaning towns of Estacada and Mollala have recently seen elected officials threatened with recall. In Oregon City, a medium-sized city south of Portland, a protest group has organized a recall against the mayor. The suburb of Gresham saw resignations from its mayor, city manager, and chief of police. And in Salem, the state’s capital, several school board members have been targeted for destruction. – READ MORE

Oregon Emergency Bill Would Suspend Due Process Amid COVID-19 Pandemic – Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D-Portland) convened the Oregon legislature into emergency session on Wednesday, which is expected to last two or three days. The agenda has several bills, including HB 4212. That bill includes a clause written by Martha Walters, the chief justice of Oregon’s Supreme Court, at the request of Brown. This clause will allow Walters to suspend due process for up to sixty days if she deems it necessary during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of the legislature reining Gov. Brown in after her illegal orders under the CCP coronavirus pandemic, they have proposed to expand the emergency powers of state government. – READ MORE

Wray: I Have Disciplined and Terminated People Involved in FISA Abuse – During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” FBI Director Christopher Wray stated that current FBI employees involved in FISA abuse have been referred for discipline by him and that the most senior people involved in the abuse “are long gone,” having been terminated, retired, or resigned, and that some of the terminations took place during his tenure. Wray also said that he has “gone above and beyond” the recommendations of the IG report on FISA abuse. – READ MORE

Melinda Gates: ‘Black People, Indigenous People’ Should Get Coronavirus Vaccine First – Bill Gates’ wife, Melinda, said last week during a virtual Forbes philanthropy summit with her husband that “black people” and “indigenous people” should receive the coronavirus vaccine first, if they are in the healthcare field.

“One of the reasons we are so involved in this is that you don’t want the first vaccines to go to the highest-bidding countries,” Melinda Gates said. “There are 60 million healthcare workers. They deserve to get the vaccine first, they’re the ones dealing with this on the front lines, trying to keep us all safe.” – READ MORE

Seattle’s CHOP Leader Says ‘I’m Not Here for Peace’ and Reveals ‘What Comes Next’ – Apparently Black Lives Matter has another chief at Seattle’s CHOP besides warlord Raz Simone.

Behind the scenes, pulling strings and raising money, is a young woman, a dyed-in-the-wool radical, who’s in charge of logistics, messaging and, apparently, fundraising. – READ MORE

Bruce Springsteen: ‘I Don’t Know if Our Democracy Could Stand Another Four Years of’ Trump – Bruce Springsteen has called President Donald Trump a “threat to our democracy,” saying that he doesn’t know if “our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship.”

The “Born in the U.S.A” rocker made the comments in an interview with The Atlantic in which he also said he feels optimistic about the November elections. “I think it’s all these kids in the street that are inspiring the most hope in me,” he said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --