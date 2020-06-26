Bruce Springsteen: ‘I Don’t Know if Our Democracy Could Stand Another Four Years of’ Trump

Bruce Springsteen has called President Donald Trump a “threat to our democracy,” saying that he doesn’t know if “our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship.”

The “Born in the U.S.A” rocker made the comments in an interview with The Atlantic in which he also said he feels optimistic about the November elections. “I think it’s all these kids in the street that are inspiring the most hope in me,” he said.

Bruce Springsteen told the magazine that he views President Trump as a threat to the country.

“I believe that our current president is a threat to our democracy. He simply makes any kind of reform that much harder. I don’t know if our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship. These are all existential threats to our democracy and our American way of life.”

He also expressed delight at some recent polls showing President Trump falling behind Joe Biden. He also slammed the president for his walk through Lafayette Square on his way to St. John’s church, which had been vandalized by Black Lives Matter rioters. – READ MORE

