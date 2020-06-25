Black Lives Matter leader states if US ‘doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system’

Greater New York Black Lives Matter president Hawk Newsome joined “The Story” Wednesday to discuss the direction of the movement in the wake of George Floyd‘s death in police custody and the subsequent demonstrations across the country, many of which have sparked destruction and violence.

“You … have said that violence is sometimes necessary in these situations,” host Martha MacCallum told Newsome. “What exactly is it that you hope to achieve through violence?”

“Wow, it’s interesting that you would pose that question like that,” Newsome responded, “because this country is built upon violence. What was the American Revolution, what’s our diplomacy across the globe?

“We go in and we blow up countries and we replace their leaders with leaders who we like. So for any American to accuse us of being violent is extremely hypocritical.”

MacCallum clarified that her question was based off comments she had heard Newsome utter in various interviews.

“I said,” Newsome told the host, “if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking … figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.

“Let’s observe the history of the 1960s, when black people were rioting,” he went on. “We had the highest growth in wealth, in property ownership. Think about the last few weeks since we started protesting. There have been eight cops fired across the country.”

“I don’t condone nor do I condemn rioting,” Newsome added. “But I’m just telling you what I observed.”

Later in the interview, Newsome insisted the Black Lives Matter movement is about “saving lives” and its adherents should be “applauded” for upholding the Second Amendment. – READ MORE

