Lisa Bloom on Tara Reade’s Biden Allegations: ‘I believe you,’ But Still Voting For Biden

Prominent feminist attorney Lisa Bloom, who is also the daughter of Gloria Allred, took to Twitter on Friday to insist that she believes former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted Tara Reade but that she would vote for him anyway.

Reade came forward on March 25 to claim that while she worked as a staffer for Biden’s senate office in 1993, he pinned her against the wall, groped her, and put his hands under her skirt to penetrate her with his fingers. Unlike the dubious allegations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, left-leaning media outlets refused to cover Reade’s allegations for weeks, and even then the coverage was minimal and more from the angle that Democrats are “grappling” with the allegations.

Bloom was responding to an article in Buzzfeed featuring an interview with Reade where she said she felt betrayed by Democrats who “discounted” and “marginalized” her.

“I believe you, Tara Reade,” Bloom said. “You have people who remember you told them about this decades ago. We know he is ‘handsy.’ You’re not asking for $. You’ve obviously struggled mightily with this. I still have to fight Trump, so I will still support Joe. But I believe you. And I’m sorry.” – READ MORE

