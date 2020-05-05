Whopping 373 workers at meatpacking plant test positive for COVID-19 — and they were all asymptomatic

At least 373 workers at a Missouri pork plant tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reported on Monday.

All 373 positive cases were asymptomatic employees

A news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services revealed that no less than 373 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph, Missouri. Triumph Foods is a pork processing plant.

At the time of this writing, CNN — citing the state’s department of health website — reports that the state has reported 8,386 cases with 352 deaths as of Sunday night.

The release pointed out that testing has been ongoing at the plant since last week.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the department of health and senior services, said, “We continue to work this weekend contacting these asymptomatic patients and have initiated the process of contact tracing with those determined to be close contacts of our positive cases.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --