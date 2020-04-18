Lions spotted napping on road during coronavirus lockdown

A pride of lions has been caught on camera napping on a road in South Africa during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

“This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see,” Kruger National Park tweeted on Monday. “This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.”

📸Section Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020

The photos were taken by Kruger National Park Ranger Richard Sowry.

South Africa National Parks, which runs the game reserve, closed Kruger National Park on March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown on March 23. – READ MORE

