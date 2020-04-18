Crowds flock to Jacksonville beaches; model significantly lowers Florida’s expected coronavirus death toll

Crowds returned to beaches in Jacksonville Friday after Florida’s governor gave the green light for some to reopen if done safely – as a new model significantly dropped the number of forecasted fatalities in the Sunshine State.

Cheers could be heard at 5 p.m. when barriers to Atlantic Beach, Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Beach came down. Hundreds of people were subsequently pictured enjoying their newfound freedom.

The beaches are reopening with restricted hours and can only be used for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing, according to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. They will be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. and gatherings of more than 10 people – not 50 as was previously announced – are prohibited.

“Folks, this could be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life, but please respect and follow these limitations,” Curry said. “We’ll get back to life as we know it, but we must be patient.”

Florida has been one of the worst-hit states in the U.S. As of Friday evening, there were 24,753 coronavirus cases, a daily increase of 1,222; and 729 deaths.

But on Friday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation changed its model for Florida, forecasting that the state will have 1,363 deaths from coronavirus, compared to an earlier projection of 4,748 earlier this week. – READ MORE

