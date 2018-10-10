Lindsey the Next AG? Nikki Haley the Next U.S. Senator? Easy Senate Confirmation May be Too Good for Trump to Pass Up

Short and sweet, the predominant scenario and buzz among D.C. insiders would launch Nikki Haley into the U.S. Senate in South Carolina, replacing Lindsey Graham.

Graham would run the Justice Department.

After the midterms.

Haley’s former lieutenant governor — while Haley was governor — is now the governor of South Carolina, who would be responsible for appointing Graham’s replacement.

Graham would sail through a Senate confirmation — depending on what his high school yearbooks say.

The puzzle pieces fit. Rather nice.

