    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    Rand Paul Just Dropped a Bomb that Silenced FBI’s Wray: “Is NSA or FBI Listening to Our President?”

    Posted on by
    Share:

    “The FBI Director just testified in the US Senate. I asked him if @realDonaldTrump phone conversations are getting collected in the FISA database.

    He wouldn’t answer.

    Is NSA or FBI listening in on our President? We know bad actors exist within intel community.

    REFORM NEEDED NOW.” — Rand Paul

    Legit question. Is Trump being monitored?

    Seems like a simple yes or no answer to most Americans.

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: