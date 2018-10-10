Rand Paul Just Dropped a Bomb that Silenced FBI’s Wray: “Is NSA or FBI Listening to Our President?”

“The FBI Director just testified in the US Senate. I asked him if @realDonaldTrump phone conversations are getting collected in the FISA database.

He wouldn’t answer.

Is NSA or FBI listening in on our President? We know bad actors exist within intel community.

REFORM NEEDED NOW.” — Rand Paul

Legit question. Is Trump being monitored?

Seems like a simple yes or no answer to most Americans.

🚨 The FBI Director just testified in the US Senate. I asked him if @realDonaldTrump phone conversations are getting collected in the FISA database. He wouldn't answer. Is NSA or FBI listening in on our President? We know bad actors exist within intel community. REFORM NEEDED NOW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 10, 2018