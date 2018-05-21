While Censoring Conservatives, YouTube Gives Channel to Ex-Genocide Denier

YouTube announced it is adding The Young Turks, a left-wing political YouTube channel, to its paid subscription service called “YouTube TV.”

The popular leftist YouTube channel got its name from a Turkish nationalist party in the early 20th century called Young Turks that was responsible for the deaths of 1.5 million Armenians.

Cenk Uygur, The Young Turks founder and host, is of Turkish decent. He employs Armenian Ana Kasparian.

Uygur wrote articles in 1991 and 1999 denying the Armenian genocide.

“The claims of an Armenian Genocide are not based on historical facts. If the history of the period is examined it becomes evident that in fact no such genocide took place,” Uygur wrote in a 1991 article for The Daily Pennsylvanian. Armenian genocide denial is almost exclusive to the Turkish people.

He also wrote there is no evidence for the Armenian genocide in a 1999 letter to Salon, calling the Armenian genocide claim “the product of excellent propaganda.” – READ MORE

