De Blasio Blames Economic Challenges on Wealthy People Who ‘Raped the System’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who recently unveiled a universal health care plan, blamed economic challenges on wealthy people he said had “raped the system” — also telling CNN host Jake Tapper on Sunday’s “State of the Union” that he cannot rule out a 2020 presidential run.

“The one percent really has raped the system, including the recent tax law, which gave a huge windfall to the corporations and the wealthy,” de Blasio said.

Tapper had challenged de Blasio on a statement he made during his sixth State of the City address on Thursday at Symphony Space in Manhattan. At that event, De Blasio stood behind a lectern topped with a placard reading “#FairestBigCity.”

“Brothers and sisters, there’s plenty of money in the world. There’s plenty of money in the city. It’s just in the wrong hands,” de Blasio said in his address.

"That's exactly what New Yorkers deserve — to live in a city where work is rewarded and all this prosperity is shared," he also said in the address, as reported by Staten Island Live.