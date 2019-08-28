Video from 2005 raid on Jeffrey Epstein’s estate shows images of underage girls

Newly surfaced video from a 2005 police raid on Jeffrey Epstein’s sprawling Palm Beach estate offers a disturbing glimpse into the late pedophile’s tastes — including photographs of scantily clad underage girls, according to reports.

Detectives investigating Epstein’s alleged sexual relationships with young girls enter the mansion with guns drawn and read a search warrant to the house manager.

“The court, being satisfied of the existence of said ground set forth in the affidavit and that the laws of the State of Florida have been violated in or on a premises known and described as follows, to wit 358 El Brillo Road,” one detective reads, according to footage obtained by CBS 12.

The officers then sweep through the $16.4 million waterfront compound, where they come across a photo of a girl who appears to be about 6 years old bending over in a short dress with her behind exposed, according to the Daily Mail. Authorities blurred the image.

Another photograph features a girl who appears to be about 15 posing in a tiny bikini — hanging right above a naked girl lying on a beach, the video shows. – READ MORE