Lieberman: McCain’s vote against ObamaCare repeal was a vote against ‘mindless partisanship’

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) on Saturday defended his friend and former colleague, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), for voting against the Republican ObamaCare repeal last year.

Lieberman spoke during McCain’s funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, saying the senator’s notorious thumbs-down vote was a vote against “mindless partisanship.”

Joe Lieberman defends John McCain's vote on health care bill last summer: "His vote was not really against that bill, but against the mindless partisanship that has taken control of both of our political parties." https://t.co/qPSvgqGwxJ pic.twitter.com/n4slxZ40qn — ABC News (@ABC) September 1, 2018

“When John returned to the Senate after his surgery last summer and voted against the Republican health-care bill, some people accused him of being disloyal to his party and the president,” Lieberman said. “But that was not the case.” – READ MORE

Meghan Mccain, While Giving A Eulogy At Her Father’s Funeral On Saturday, Took The Opportunity To Take Pot-shots At President Trump.

Meghan, who was honoring her late father Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), used her eulogy as a thinly-veiled way to criticize Trump and his “cheap rhetoric” while boasting about her father’s life.

“The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege,” Meghan told a packed audience at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, Saturday.

Meghan, who co-hosts ABC’s The View, also mocked Trump’s signature slogan “Make America Great Again,” saying that “America was always great.”

“America does not boast because she does not have need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great,” Meghan added, with many in the church applauding her statement.

“The America of John McCain is the America of the boys who rushed the colors in every war across three centuries knowing that in them is the life of the republic.” – READ MORE