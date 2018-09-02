    True Pundit

    Crime

    BUSTED: Florida man arrested after he allegedly gave girlfriend a ‘wet willy,’ affidavit says

    A man in St. Lucie County, Fla., was arrested after allegedly gave his girlfriend a “wet willy” while he was belligerent, an affidavit says.

    A local sheriff’s deputy was called to the home of 47-year-old Joseph Sireci in mid-August. The man’s girlfriend claimed that she found Sireci drunk on the living room floor after she returned home from work.

    According to an affidavit reviewed by the Treasure Coast Newspapers, Sireci went with his girlfriend, who has not been identified, and her daughter to a different person’s home. There, Sireci “continued to  drink and be belligerent,” according to the affidavit.

    Then, on the way home, Sireci allegedly grabbed his girlfriend’s hand, pulled her arm and “continued by giving her a ‘wet willy’ sticking his finger in her ear,” the affidavit says, according to the newspaper. – READ MORE

     

