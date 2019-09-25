Liberals Shamelessly Mock Trump Family for Choice of Seating at President’s U.N. Speech

It is not enough for some people to mock first lady Melania Trump for what she wears, how she waves to people, the way she decorates the White House — and just about everything else.

It is not enough for people to mock first daughter Ivanka Trump for her work on jobs, job security, career issues, and American manufacturing.

And it is not enough for people to mock Barron Trump, the president’s youngest child, for things the teenager does or doesn’t do.

Why are they sitting in the wheelchair accessible section? https://t.co/KATxDoDmU7 — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) September 24, 2019

Now, those on the Left have gone after the entire Trump clan for their choice of seating at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday while President Donald Trump gave his speech to the world body — with some people erroneously claiming the family members were sitting in the section reserved for people with disabilities.