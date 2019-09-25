The Disturbing Cult Of Greta Thunberg

The Cult of Greta Thunberg is an extremely disturbing one, and one which marks a new low in the drain-circling that Western civilisation seems bent on. Even if I happened to believe that the naturally occurring gas that each of us breathes out many thousands of times per day, and which plants use for photosynthesis, is going to end up being the death of us, I would still be profoundly disturbed by the use of this girl – who is very clearly mentally unstable – as the poster-child for the agenda.

This video of her speaking at the UN is a case in point, as is her statement to the Davos crowd earlier this year, in which she decided to spread her own brand of hopeless misery to all:

“Adults keep saying we owe it to the young people, to give them hope. But I don’t want your hope. I don’t want you to be hopeful. I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. I want you to act. I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if the house is on fire, because it is.”

Causes which are backed up by incontrovertible facts do not need the aid of slightly unnerving and emotive teenage girls to lead the charge. On the contrary, slightly unnerving and emotive teenage girls might be thought by a rational society to be somewhat of a hindrance to the facts, since they are likely to detract from them and move the issues from the realm of reason and rational discourse to emotion and feelings.

Which of course is exactly the point, and why she is where she is. Until this last year or so, it was perfectly possible to hold to the reasonable position that any changes to the global climate are not necessarily the product of human actions, without being considered unhinged. Yes, the utterly disingenuous charge of "Denier" was increasingly used to smear those who questioned the claims being made, implying that to hold such a position was akin to denying Nazi genocide against millions of Jewish people. But despite this, and the fact that most of the corporate media tended to treat the claim that humans are responsible for Climate Change as proven fact, it was still just about possible to dissent without being treated like a pariah and a very wicked person.