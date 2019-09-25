Donald Trump Taunts Impeachment Democrats: ‘Got Them by Surprise’ with Transcript Release

President Donald Trump previewed the release of a transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, questioning whether Democrats would “apologize” for launching an impeachment inquiry into the situation.

“Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President?” he asked on Twitter. “They should, a perfect call – got them by surprise!”

Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President? They should, a perfect call – got them by surprise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

The president released the transcript shortly after his message on Twitter, which revealed that Trump spoke to Zelensky about the investigation of meddling in the 2016 election and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s possible corrupt behavior in the country. – READ MORE