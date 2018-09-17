LIBERALISM EXPLAINED: Farts can leak out through your mouth if you hold them in, expert says

What happens when you hold in a fart? According to new research, it could be exhaled through your breath.

Clare Collins is a professor in nutrition and dietetics at the University of Newcastle, in Australia.

Her research examines nutrition and dietary intake and how this relates to changes in diet quality, food patterns, weight and health across all ages and stages of life, particularly using technology.

According to her new essay written on The Conversation, Collins explains that gas can be absorbed into the bloodstream. And with nowhere else to go, it could eventually escape through the mouth.

“Trying to hold it in leads to a buildup of pressure and major discomfort.

“A build up of intestinal gas can trigger abdominal distension, with some gas reabsorbed into the circulation and exhaled in your breath. Holding on too long means the buildup of intestinal gas will eventually escape via an uncontrollable fart. READ MORE:

