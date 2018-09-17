    True Pundit

    BUSTED: Brett Kavanaugh’s Mother Presided Over Foreclosure of PARENTS of His Accuser

    Posted on
    The plot thickens.

    “Christine Ford’s Parents Paula K Blasey and Ralph G Blasey were the Defendants in a foreclosure case in Maryland in 1996. Guess who the Judge was America? None other than Brett Kavanaugh’s mother, Martha G Kavanaugh. You literally cannot make this up.

    The list of coincidences continues, we’re sure this is just another one of those instances. We’ll let you decide as we keep bringing you the truth America!” — America First Media

