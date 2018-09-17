Politics Security
Photos Surface of Kavanaugh Accuser Sporting Pink ‘Pussy Hat’ at San Francisco March; The ‘Resistance’
No surpises here.
Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her more than 30 years ago, wore a brain-inspired pink pussy hat to San Francisco’s March for Science in April 2017.
“It’s a science party!” Ford told The Mercury News at the time of the event.
The March for Science is promoted as a movement to “make sure science stays a part of the political conversation.” While the march does not explicitly refer to itself as anti-Trump, the march was organized by scientists as a reaction to President Donald Trump’s presidency, specifically his stance on climate change and the Environmental Protection Agency.
“Getting introverted people to the march — that’s huge,” Ford said. READ MORE;
dailycaller.com