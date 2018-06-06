Liberal Writer: Twitter CEO ‘Must Ban Elon Musk’

Musk on May 23 criticized the “holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie.” The billionaire also announced plans for a new website that rates media trustworthiness — an announcement that unsettled many journalists.

“Musk, in his bubble of privilege, thinks he can behave however he likes, to whomever he likes, without having to face any consequence,” Salmon complained on Tuesday.

“For him, trolling journalists and scientists is likely a brief and enjoyable distraction from the stresses of running two independent multibillion-dollar companies, while trying to simultaneously build a third. It’s not fun, however, for the commons as a whole, and to be honest it’s probably not even healthy for Musk.”

If Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey “really wants to make Twitter a little bit nicer, and significantly less unequal, he must ban Elon Musk,” Salmon concluded. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1