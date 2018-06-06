Politics TV
YouTuber Reads Quotes To People On The Street, Then Asks: ‘Trump Or Democrat?’ (VIDEO)
On Sunday, YouTube channel “Fleccas Talks” published a video in which Austen Fletcher goes to Hollywood Boulevard and asks costumed characters on the street: “Trump or Democrats Before Trump?”
The game is simple — Fletcher reads a quote from a political figure, then asks participants if the quote came from President Trump or a Democrat. – READ MORE
Daily Wire