Trump: I hope IG’s report on Clinton, Comey is not being made ‘weaker’

President Trump said in an early morning tweet on Tuesday that he hopes the inspector general’s report on his former rival, Hillary Clinton, and former FBI Director James Comey is not being delayed to make it “weaker.”

“What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey.” the president said. “Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency!”

What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Trump was referring to a probe by the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) internal watchdog into the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Clinton’s emails while Comey was leading the bureau. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1