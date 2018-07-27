Liberal Lunacy: California Town Proposes Jail Time to Those Who Dare to Give Away Straws

Sure, San Francisco’s board of supervisors voted unanimously this week to join such cities as Berkeley, Seattle and Vancouver in banning plastic straws, as ABC7News.com reported.

“The legislation proposed by Supervisor Katy Tang not only includes the elimination of plastic straws, but many nonrecyclable plastic items like coffee stirrers,” the outlet noted. “It also includes language that would make San Francisco the first city in the country to ban fluorinated chemicals in food containers. Because San Francisco uses 1 million plastic straws a day, the issue took center stage.”

But in Santa Barbara, things might get even more draconian than that: The city earlier this month passed an ordinance “authorizing hefty fines and even a possible jail sentence for violators who dole out plastic straws at restaurants, bars, and other food establishments,” as Fox Newsreported.

LifeZette reported recently on the ban in Seattle, when it became the first major U.S. city to ban plastic straws and plastic utensils.

“Plastic pollution is surpassing crisis levels in the world’s oceans, and I’m proud Seattle is leading the way and setting an example for the nation by enacting a plastic straw ban,” Mami Hara, general manager of Seattle Public Utilities, told radio station KOMO earlier this month.- READ MORE

