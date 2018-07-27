True Pundit

Politics

Paul Ryan comes out against Rosenstein impeachment push led by House conservatives

Posted on by
Share:

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday publicly opposed the conservative-led bid to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, saying their accusations don’t rise to the necessary level of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“I don’t think we should be cavalier with this process,” Ryan told reporters when asked about the newly introduced articles of impeachment.

The speaker’s comments splashed cold water on the impeachment push after the articles were filed Wednesday night — though there were already signs conservatives were dialing back the push and want to use the threat more to pressure the Justice Department to produce documents pertaining to the Russia probe.

Sources told Fox News earlier Thursday that House Republicans were not planning to pursue the impeachment articles before the summer recess.- READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Paul Ryan comes out against Rosenstein impeachment push led by House conservatives
Paul Ryan comes out against Rosenstein impeachment push led by House conservatives

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday publicly opposed the conservative-led bid to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, saying their accusations don’t rise to the necessary level of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: