PELOSI REFERS TO 9/11 TERROR ATTACKS AS AN ‘INCIDENT’ WHILE DEFENDING WEAKER BORDERS

Pelosi was defending her stance on weaker border enforcement in an attempt to pivot the blame for the current border crisis to Republicans after 9/11.

“When we had the 9/11 incident,” Pelosi said, “the commission was formed and they made the recommendations. They made recommendations to protect America, and some were about our borders, and Republicans would not take them up.”

Pelosi went on to say that she believes Democrats will be victorious in November midterms because Americans think this is not “who we are as a country” to take children away from their parents.- READ MORE

