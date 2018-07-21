Liberal 9th Circuit surprises with pro-2nd Amendment decision blocking California ammo ban

Second Amendment activists were given a surprise boost this week when the liberal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals backed a lower court’s decision to suspend California’s ban on the possession of large magazines.

Activists, supported by the National Rifle Association, have argued that the state’s ban on ownership of magazines holding 10 bullets or more is unconstitutional. They won a preliminary injunction by a San Diego district court last year, and a three-judge panel on the Ninth Circuit backed that injunction Tuesday.

The court found that the district court did not abuse its discretion in granting the injunction or by concluding that magazines fall within the scope of the Second Amendment.

“The district court did not abuse its discretion by applying the incorrect level of scrutiny,” the judges also found. “The district court concluded that a ban on ammunition magazines is not a presumptively lawful regulation and that the prohibition did not have a ‘historical pedigree.'” – READ MORE

The Utah Gun Exchange has kicked off its Freedom Tour and the group is driving around the United States in a military armored personnel carrier defending Americans’ rights to bear arms.

“We’re fighting to preserve and protect those values and those constitutional principles that made this republic great,” Bryan Melchior, co-owner of UGE, explained.

“The products and services that we deal in are prescribed in the Constitution of the United States of America,” he continued. “And any time when a culture or civilization decided that there was something wrong with that, something went wrong with that culture. Something went wrong with that civilization.

“It’s our mission in life to protect and preserve our lives, our posterity. If we don’t have a Second Amendment, we don’t have a country.” – READ MORE

