Politifact Torches Ocasio-Cortez For Lying

In a recent interview, self-described democratic socialist and congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pontificated about the reason for the low unemployment rate, warranting a response from Politifact.

In the interview with PBS, Ocasio-Cortez claimed unemployment is low because “everyone has two jobs” and “people are working 60, 70, 80 hours a week and can barely feed their family.”

Politifact gave this statement a “pants on fire” rating.

“In our review, we found many reasons why unemployment is low, and not for the overwork that Ocasio-Cortez cited,” the article wrote. “The biggest factors include strong economic confidence and the long-running economic recovery.”

Politifact then cited the Department of Labor including a statistic that only six to seven million people have multiple jobs compared to 148 million Americans who only have one job. They added, “So by the official statistics, multiple job holders account for a tiny fraction of American workers.” – READ MORE

Socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently explained how the far left can copy her strategy for success, and it has nothing to do with convincing voters to support her bright “new” ideas.

Essentially, the woman Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez calls the “future” of the party wants to create new voters who align with her “progressive” politics – the same strategy union bosses have promoted for years.

A moderator at a recent Democracy Now! event asked Ocasio-Cortez to lay out how she managed to unseat Joe Crowley, chair of the house Democratic Caucus, during the primary for New York’s 14th congressional district, and here’s what she had to say.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez admits that she can only win by expanding the electorate. She says she can't win with people in the center or by convincing people that her ideas are the best. pic.twitter.com/OFTLzVbX6A — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 18, 2018

“I do think that the way we won in New York 14 is a model for how we can win almost anywhere,” the 28-year-old said, adding that she was aware the “New York political machine” was not on her side. – READ MORE

