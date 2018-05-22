Truck’s fuel tank hid $90M worth of liquid meth; 2 men arrested

Two men were arrested and a semi-truck was seized on Saturday after police discovered the vehicle’s driver’s side fuel tank was holding $90.8 million worth of liquid meth.

Raul Arreola, 48, of California, and Aquileo Pineda, 49, of Georgia, were booked at the Harnett County Detention Center in Lillington, North Carolina, on three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, WTVD reported.

Investigators found 120 gallons of liquid meth in the truck’s tank, the news outlet reported, citing Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats. That amount reportedly equates to 454 kilograms of crystal meth.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1