Lib Says Trumpers Are Helpless, So Woods Reminds What They Did to ‘Old Hag’ Hillary

Enter Andy Lassner, executive producer of “The Ellen Show” and one such liberal who is ignorant of the political power wielded by Trump supporters. Lassner revealed his ignorance in a disparaging and explicit tweet against those who voted for and support the president.

Following a Sunday morning tweet-storm from Trump, Lassner posted a tweet of his own.

“I love how Trump takes to twitter to try and rile up his followers,” Lassner wrote. “Like a bunch of nameless/faceless people with MAGA and PATRIOT hashtags in their bios are going to do a f—ing thing.”

We put your old, drunken hag back on the sidewalk where she belongs instead of in the White House where in fact President Trump is at this very moment. https://t.co/nf315qpgPz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 21, 2018

Woods made it abundantly clear that, yes, in fact, Trump’s “helpless” followers are quite capable of doing something, namely taking to the polls in large enough numbers so as to keep the self-entitled progressive queen out of office in November 2016. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1