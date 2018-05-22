Gov’t Docs: Halper Hired Immediately After Trump Closed Gap With Hillary to 1%

Ten days after Trump closed the polling gap with Hillary to just one point (Sept. 27, 2016 and Sept. 17, 2016 respectively), Obama’s government paid Halper $228,000 to work for “Other Defense Agencies.”

That, in and of itself, is a stunner. But it gets better than the Obama administration spending a quarter million dollars on an old spook to work for an unknown government agency.

Fast forward to July 2017. Trump is in office. The Trump-Russia investigation isn’t bearing fruit, and the narrative is growing stale. What does Deep State do? On July 26, 2017 they appear to have extended Halper’s contract on a $129,000 option through March 2018.

Massive: Stefan Halper was spying on Trump even AFTER he became president. Did Rosenstein authorize? pic.twitter.com/5hJwCrcCIk — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 20, 2018

While the money is important, the timing is infinitely more important. We learned Sunday that Halper wrote Carter Page asking for information on the Trump camp’s handling of the latest twists in the Russia investigation. The date of that email: July 28, 2017 — two days after Halper’s $129,000 option was recorded by the government. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1