Kyle Kashuv Wins Top of His Class: #1 out of 856 Students

Anti-Second Amendment voices have dominated the spotlight in the wake of recent school shootings. Student activists including David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez have become household names.

One of the messages pushed by Hogg and his allies is that adults have failed, and teenagers — conveniently led by him, of course — can do better at governing. In various interviews and statements, Hogg has implied that he speaks for an entire generation. But it turns out he’s just one voice in the crowd.

While some young activists have chased the spotlight to the detriment of their schooling, another Parkland student has taken a different approach. Second Amendment supporter and school security advocate Kyle Kashuv recently announced that he’s set to end the year at the top of his junior class.

“Got some good news! Ranked #1 in my class of 856 students. #WINNING,” the conservative student and classmate of Hogg announced Sunday.

Got some good news! Ranked #1 in my class of 856 students. #WINNING pic.twitter.com/A75sZMVvJw — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 21, 2018

A screenshot shared by Kashuv documented his 3.91 GPA, along with his position as the top 11th grade student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. – READ MORE

