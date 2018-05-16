Even Obama’s Former Ambassador to Israel Supports the Embassy Move

After the United States officially moved its embassy from Tel Avi to Jerusalem, President Donald Trump received praise from some Democrats and former President Barack Obama administration officials for his leadership in the decision.

Former ambassador to Israel during Obama’s presidency, Daniel Shapiro, said during an Army Radio interview that even though he did not receive an invitation to the opening ceremony, he still supports the move.

“I’m celebrating,” Shapiro said, according to the Times of Israel. “I’m in favor … I would have participated.”

Having stayed in Israel at the end of his ambassadorship, Shapiro added he has “very good relations” with his successor, ambassador David Friedman. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1