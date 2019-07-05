‘Let’s Keep Winning America!’: Republicans Praise the ‘Thriving Economy’ under the Trump Admin

Republicans are hailing the “thriving economy” under the Trump administration as a new report shows the economy rebounding in the month of June with 224,000jobs added, the Labor Department released on Friday.

President Donald Trump is praising the U.S. economy for doing “unexpectedly good” after the June report.

“We had great numbers this morning,” he said. “Those were really unexpectedly good, and our country continues to do really well—really, really well.

Happy Friday! America’s success story in this thriving economy…

💥224,000 jobs added in June

💥6 million+ jobs since the election

💥Nominal avg. hourly wages ⬆️ by 3.1% this past year

💥16th consecutive month unemployment rate has been at or ⬇️ 4%

Let’s keep winning America! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 5, 2019

This recent report is Trump’s 19th record during his presidency, CNS News reports.

The unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.7 percent. However, the newest numbers in June exceeded expectations. Additionally, hourly wages grew by 3.1percent over the past year. – READ MORE